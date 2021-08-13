Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Teleflex by 32.7% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 82,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,958,000 after acquiring an additional 20,232 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 456.3% during the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 3.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 22,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX opened at $361.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $396.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.80.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

