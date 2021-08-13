Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 7,700 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,912 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 127.76 and a beta of 2.86. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.69%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.51.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.