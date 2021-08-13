Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 466,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $266,371,000 after buying an additional 79,174 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,589,000 after buying an additional 56,670 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 532,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,970,000 after buying an additional 56,515 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $33,002,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 288,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,068,000 after acquiring an additional 45,687 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $766.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $667.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $472.84 and a 52-week high of $769.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total transaction of $248,605.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total value of $1,729,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,627 shares of company stock worth $4,242,627 in the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

