Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 100 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in NVR were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $814,468,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,938,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in NVR by 2,439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 6,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in NVR by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $5,265.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4,973.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.03. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,823.31 and a 12-month high of $5,332.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $42.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

