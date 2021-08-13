Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires 33 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,303.50 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,478.58. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

