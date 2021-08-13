Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $174.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $106.13 and a 1 year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

