Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Canon were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Canon during the 1st quarter valued at $1,844,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Canon by 34.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Canon by 6.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Canon in the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Canon in the first quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Canon alerts:

Shares of Canon stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.39. Canon Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 5.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Canon Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.