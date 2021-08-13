Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases 588 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 23.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,355 shares of company stock worth $7,925,245. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $236.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $79.06 and a 1-year high of $242.07.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on ALB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. raised their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

