Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 36 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after acquiring an additional 167,974 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after acquiring an additional 297,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,409,310,000 after acquiring an additional 134,132 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at $19,906,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,960,554 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $581.89.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $722.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $658.18. The company has a market capitalization of $715.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $313.45 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

