Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Trims Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 109,950 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 5.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

