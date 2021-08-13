Loews Co. (NYSE:L) CFO Sells $719,298.96 in Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $719,298.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,242.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

L stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $59.39.

Get Loews alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on L. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Loews by 375.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Loews in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Loews in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Loews by 27.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.