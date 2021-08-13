Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,842,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,092 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,391,000 after purchasing an additional 624,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2,065.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,140,000 after purchasing an additional 482,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after purchasing an additional 412,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Logitech International stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.79. The stock had a trading volume of 510,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,702. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.66. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $66.78 and a 12-month high of $140.17. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

