Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the July 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRENY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.77. 15,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,641. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67. Lojas Renner has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Lojas Renner Company Profile

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, housewares, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles.

