Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the July 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LRENY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.77. 15,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,641. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67. Lojas Renner has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $10.20.
Lojas Renner Company Profile
