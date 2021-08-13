Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.29

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lonking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

