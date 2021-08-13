Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Price Target Cut to C$15.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FTMNF. Desjardins upgraded Lundin Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Lundin Gold from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.25.

Lundin Gold stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.20. 993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,487. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

