Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$13.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$14.75. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold to C$14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.09.

LUG stock traded up C$0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting C$11.49. The company had a trading volume of 96,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,210. The stock has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$9.11 and a 52-week high of C$12.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$177.28 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 0.9599999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

