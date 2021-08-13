MAI Capital Management Has $636,000 Holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in ICON Public by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in ICON Public by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in ICON Public by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $238.80 on Friday. ICON Public Limited has a 1 year low of $168.76 and a 1 year high of $250.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.93.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ICON Public Limited will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICLR. Mizuho boosted their target price on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.27.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

