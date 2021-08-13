MAI Capital Management Increases Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 85.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,193 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEO. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 751.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,723,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,756 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 51.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,761 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $50,808,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 94.0% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,385,000 after buying an additional 486,125 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth $17,411,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,824,119.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $42.85 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.18 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -535.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.