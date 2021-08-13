MAI Capital Management Raises Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after buying an additional 9,031,544 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $264,248,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 265.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 96.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,989,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,808 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $104.67 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $104.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $190.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

