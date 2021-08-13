MAI Capital Management Sells 793 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Baxter International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,001,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,313,000 after purchasing an additional 186,142 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Baxter International by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,525,000 after purchasing an additional 154,157 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,085,000 after purchasing an additional 97,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,791,000 after purchasing an additional 74,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.08. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.54 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.82.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

