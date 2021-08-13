Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Malvern Bancorp in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Malvern Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

MLVF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLVF opened at $18.99 on Thursday. Malvern Bancorp has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $144.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLVF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Malvern Bancorp by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

