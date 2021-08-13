MannKind Co. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of MannKind in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.09 on Friday. MannKind has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,881,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 548,627 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,695,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MannKind by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,877,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after buying an additional 806,828 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,407,000. 45.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

