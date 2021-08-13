ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) CEO Kevin M. Phillips Sells 22,500 Shares

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $1,873,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. ManTech International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.02.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, research analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 170.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 61.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

