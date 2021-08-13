ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.83. ManTech International reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

MANT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $985,096.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $345,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $345,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,982 shares of company stock worth $1,884,184. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in ManTech International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in ManTech International by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ManTech International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in ManTech International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ManTech International stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.99. 109,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,037. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.02. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

