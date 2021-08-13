ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.570-$3.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65 billion-$2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MANT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. ManTech International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.80.

Get ManTech International alerts:

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $82.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.02. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

In related news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $345,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,982 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,184 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.