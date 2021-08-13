Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. Evercore upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of TSE MFC traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$25.46. 12,964,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,375,849. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.45 billion and a PE ratio of 7.03. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$17.58 and a 1 year high of C$27.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total value of C$57,869.57.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

