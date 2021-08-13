Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Downgraded by CSFB to “Neutral”

CSFB downgraded shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Manulife Financial to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$29.65.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

TSE MFC opened at C$25.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$17.58 and a twelve month high of C$27.68. The firm has a market cap of C$49.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total value of C$57,869.57.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.