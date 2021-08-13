Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $745-770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $707.75 million.Maravai LifeSciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.300-$1.360 EPS.

Shares of MRVI traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.12. 1,531,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,351. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $56.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.42.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.11.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

