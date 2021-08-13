Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys New Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Etsy by 84.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter worth $114,962,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter worth $45,817,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,373,000 after purchasing an additional 216,943 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 28.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 971,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,991,000 after acquiring an additional 216,855 shares during the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their price objective on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total transaction of $182,297.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,354.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $193.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.80. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.06 and a one year high of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.