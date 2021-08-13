Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 4,263 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 249.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $162.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.60. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.22 and a one year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

