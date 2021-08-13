Marino Stram & Associates LLC Takes $603,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AON by 348.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $275.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $275.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.28.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AON. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.88.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.