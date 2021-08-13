Marino Stram & Associates LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $223.16 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

