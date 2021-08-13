Marino Stram & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,871,000 after acquiring an additional 566,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,683,200,000 after purchasing an additional 93,794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,081,402,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,487,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,047,856,000 after buying an additional 41,649 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,611,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,648,320,000 after buying an additional 63,408 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $542.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.07 and a fifty-two week high of $546.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.58. The company has a market cap of $213.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

