Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of epilepsy and other targeted neurological, behavioral and psychiatric disorders. The Company offers Ganaxolone which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with refractory focal onset seizures. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.26. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

