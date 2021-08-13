Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.79, for a total transaction of $27,811,767.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.39, for a total transaction of $28,012,747.00.
- On Friday, August 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.03, for a total transaction of $28,062,219.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $27,336,372.00.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total transaction of $27,559,769.00.
- On Friday, July 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.86, for a total transaction of $27,585,278.00.
- On Monday, July 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.92, for a total transaction of $28,749,416.00.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.05, for a total transaction of $2,318,715.00.
- On Monday, July 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total transaction of $26,021,499.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total transaction of $26,603,568.00.
Shares of FB opened at $362.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $348.53. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,390 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.8% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
