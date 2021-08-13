Marlin Trading 13.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0904 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $66.63 million and approximately $18.18 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00047398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.81 or 0.00143597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.98 or 0.00152547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,308.14 or 0.99526488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.93 or 0.00865986 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

