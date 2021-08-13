Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $415,000 Investment in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Skillz by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 504,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 89,743 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skillz alerts:

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $902,542.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. decreased their target price on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

SKLZ opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24. Skillz Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 0.08.

Skillz Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.