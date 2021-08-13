Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $1,587,305.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BYD opened at $60.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.98. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.