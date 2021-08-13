MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Cut to $115.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.08.

NYSE MTZ opened at $94.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.22. MasTec has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,195,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 30.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

