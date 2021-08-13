Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 98.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 153,913 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $363.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,047. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $358.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,582,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 718,419 shares of company stock worth $273,342,263 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.48.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

