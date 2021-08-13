Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$3.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Materion also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.800-$0.840 EPS.

Shares of Materion stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,164. Materion has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.22.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Materion will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

