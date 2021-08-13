MATH Price Up 7.6% This Week (MATH)

MATH (CURRENCY:MATH) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last seven days, MATH has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One MATH coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MATH has a market capitalization of $137.28 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of MATH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006136 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007367 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000075 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000173 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MATH Profile

MATH is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2019. MATH’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,356,164 coins. The official message board for MATH is blog.mathwallet.org . MATH’s official Twitter account is @MathWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MATH is mathwallet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Math Wallet is a multi-platform (mobile/desktop/extension/hardware) universal crypto wallet that enables storage of all BTC, ETH/ERC20, NEO/NEP5, EOS, TRON, ONT/ONG, ENU/Telos/EOSC/BOS, BinanceChain, Cosmos, VeChain, and Polkadot tokens. Math Wallet also features cross-chain token exchanges, a multi-chain DApp store. MATH (MATH) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Math platform. “

