Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mattel by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 167,769 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mattel by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,994,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 621,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 80,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

