Matthew Francis Pine Sells 6,804 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $874,177.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,655,818.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $131.09 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.40 and a 1-year high of $131.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Xylem by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus began coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

