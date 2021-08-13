Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ earnings. Maverix Metals also posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Maverix Metals will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Maverix Metals.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 70.49% and a return on equity of 5.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

NYSE:MMX traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 95,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,716. The firm has a market cap of $679.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.10. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth $743,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 10.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 58.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 29.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

