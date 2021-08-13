Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. is a digital infrastructure provider, with diversified operations across Cryptocurrency Mining and Digital Asset Management. It operates principally in the USA and Australia. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., formerly known as Wize Pharma Inc., is based in SYDNEY. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:MIGI opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $539.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining and digital asset infrastructure activities in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company matches energy infrastructure with mobile data center solutions enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology.

