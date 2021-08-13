Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 1,356.3% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,375,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MAXD stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 25,270,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,465,922. Max Sound has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

Get Max Sound alerts:

Max Sound Company Profile

Max Sound Corp. develops audio technology software solutions. Its activities include the sale and product licensing based on MAX-D HD audio technology for sound recording and playback. The firm market pursuits include motion picture, music recording, video game, broadcasting, Internet video and audio, automobile infotainment systems, and consumer electronics.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Max Sound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Max Sound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.