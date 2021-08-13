Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mears Group plc (LON:MER)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 194.50 ($2.54). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 188.50 ($2.46), with a volume of 61,698 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MER shares. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Mears Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 188.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78. The firm has a market cap of £213.91 million and a P/E ratio of 4.79.

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

