Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Reduced by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after buying an additional 1,417,008 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 765.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,171,000 after buying an additional 1,333,893 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 300.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,711,000 after buying an additional 1,128,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $115,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. upped their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $127.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,504. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.44 and a 12 month high of $132.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

