Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.50

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 20337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 1.99.

About Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY)

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

